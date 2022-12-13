SEAFORD, Del. -
A new economic development project is coming to Seaford.
This is thanks to a joint effort between Governor John Carney, Seaford Mayor David Genshaw, and entrepreneur and founder of co-working space, "The Mill," Robert Herrera.
They were all present, along with Sussex County Council members, to announce the development project to the community at the Nylon Capital Shopping Center on Stein Highway.
Mayor David Genshaw says, "education, healthcare, and other developments are expected."
Herrera confirmed that the Mill will also be building a co-working space in Seaford as well.
The city council voted to support this development project with a subsidy of three million dollars.
The project is in it's preliminary stages right now.
So far, housing is not included in this plan but Herrera says they have not completely ruled it out for the future.