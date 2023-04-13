New Georgetown Family Courthouse Making Progress

GEORGETOWN, Del.- After breaking ground in June of 2022, things have been relatively quiet around the new Sussex County family courthouse in Georgetown.
But progress can now be seen, as construction is under full swing.
Chief Judge Michael Newell with Delaware Family Court says there were some slight delays, but there has been some progress in recent months.
"There was a lot of underground work, the cabling that needed to be done for telecommunication lines, internet, things of that sort," he said. "That was being done in the latter part of the winter, early this year."
The project has been in the works since 2006. Both Newell and Georgetown Mayor Bill West said that the current facility, which is located on The Circle, is not up to current standards.
West said he is excited for what this new facility could bring to the county seat.
"For this to be on Main Street, I think it's going to be able to afford us the opportunity for small businesses to come to the area," he said. "It's going to open a whole new avenue for this town."
The project has a price tag of $120,000,000. It is expected to be completed by the spring of 2025.