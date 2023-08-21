CAMBRIDGE, Md. - One man is dead and three more people were shot during two shootings in Cambridge Sunday night.
Just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to Jimson Road after an alert for multiple rounds of gunfire. After securing the scene, officers learned that a 25-year-old, a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old had been shot. Two of the victims were transported to shock trauma at the University of Maryland. The other was being treated locally. Police say it does not appear that any of the injuries are life-threatening. In addition to the victims, several vehicles and homes were damaged by gunfire.
A few minutes later, Cambridge police responded to Henry Street for a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot. Officers arrived to find a man on the ground near the back steps of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Ramcharan. The Maryland State Police homicide unit is investigating this situation.
Police say that it is unclear at the time of writing if these two instances of gun violence are related. Investigations are ongoing. Those with information about either shooting are asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333 and callers can remain anonymous.