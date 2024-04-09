Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is not expected with the Tuesday morning high tide cycle. Widespread minor coastal flooding is possible for some locations during the Tuesday evening high tide cycle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/10 AM 6.5 0.8 1.4 None 09/11 PM 7.2 1.5 1.3 Minor 10/11 AM 6.3 0.6 1.4 None 11/12 AM 7.2 1.5 1.3 Minor 11/12 PM 5.9 0.2 1.3 None 12/12 AM 7.4 1.7 1.8 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/10 AM 5.6 1.0 0.8 None 09/10 PM 6.3 1.7 0.8 Minor 10/11 AM 5.4 0.8 0.9 None 10/11 PM 6.3 1.7 0.8 Minor 11/11 AM 5.0 0.3 0.8 None 12/12 AM 6.1 1.5 0.8 Minor &&