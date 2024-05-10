DELAWARE- In Delaware, a significant effort is underway to restore and safeguard 29 miles of bay beaches. During the week of May 13th, Senator Tom Carper is expected to reveal $10 million in funding allocated for beach protection projects.
$10 Million bay beach restoration and protection project
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
