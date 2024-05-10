$10 Million bay beach restoration and protection project

DELAWARE- In Delaware, a significant effort is underway to restore and safeguard 29 miles of bay beaches. During the week of May 13th, Senator Tom Carper is expected to reveal $10 million in funding allocated for beach protection projects.

The primary objective of this funding is to aid in the construction of storm protection systems aimed at safeguarding communities along the bay. Areas set to benefit from this funding include Slaughter Beach and Lewes.

The $10 million will be directed towards engineering, design, and construction of bay beach systems, with the Army Corps of Engineers spearheading these crucial efforts. This initiative marks a proactive step towards fortifying Delaware's coastline against the impacts of severe weather events and rising sea levels, ensuring the long-term resilience of coastal communities.

 
 
 
 