PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says that a 102-year-old man was sent to the hospital Thursday after a fire that broke out at a home on Ocean City Road in Pittsville.
According to the Fire Marshal, neighbors discovered the fire and helped the 102-year-old out of the single-story home with the help of passing drivers. They say the man was sent to Tidal Health in Salisbury to get treated for burns.
The Fire Marshal says that after an investigation, it was discovered that the fire broke out due to the chimney of a pellet stove being too close to flammable furniture on the house's porch. It took 45 minutes and 35 firefighters, most or all from the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department, to control it, says the Fire Marshall.
The Fire Marshall estimates a combined $80,000 in damages.