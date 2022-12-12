LEWES, Del. - A 104-year-old woman has become the second person to die from a crash that took place in Lewes on Saturday.
Delaware State Police (DSP) says that two cars crashed nearly head-on on Minos Conaway Road, sending everyone involved to the hospital with serious injuries. The first person to succumb to their injuries was 73-year-old Carol Greblunas from Lewes, who died in the hospital on the 10th. The second victim is a 104-year-old woman from Lewes, who died from her injuries on December 11th. DSP says her identification is pending notification of the next of kin.
DSP says their Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.