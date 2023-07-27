CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Multiple people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Denton on Wednesday afternoon.
Nearly 60 firefighters responded to a three-story, multi-unit apartment building for a two-alarm fire around 2:45 p.m. It took about 40 minutes to control and the response was led by the Denton Volunteer Fire Company.
The fire was discovered by someone who lived in the apartment building. Though the cause is still under investigation, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal estimates the damage to be $175,000.
Eleven separate units were affected in the building, which is owned by Silverleaf Rentals. Multiple residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Those with information about this fire are encouraged to contact the upper eastern regional fire marshal's office at 410-822-7609.