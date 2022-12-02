SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury says that Mayor Jacob Day is presenting 11-year-old La'Prentis Doughty with a Mayor's Award for Citizen Service for saving his 2-year-old sister from a fire in November.
The fire, which took around 6 p.m. on November 22nd, caused an estimated $290,000 in damages to an 8-unit apartment building on Jersey Road in Salisbury, according to the Fire Marshal. They say that Doughty left the apartment when the fire was discovered, but ran back in when he realized his 2-year-old sister was still inside. According to the Fire Marshal, Doughty suffered from arm burns as a result of the rescue.
The Mayor's Office says that Doughty award ceremony will take place Friday evening at 8:00 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center's Normandy Arena.
They say the award will be presented at the City of Salisbury's annual Holiday Party and Awards Banquet, which is not open to the public.