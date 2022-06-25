MILTON, Del. - The 12th Annual Wings of Hope celebration took to the sky in Milton Memorial Park Saturday morning.
Artists, vendors, auction items and of course Wings of Hope filled the park, raising money to supports programs of Cancer Support Community Delaware in Sussex County.
There were performances by the Milton Theater and 15-year-old Lewes singer Sarah Freih. Names of cancer survivors, those who passed, and others impacted were read before live butterflies were set free.
"The purpose of releasing the butterflies today is to show the cancer survivor's journey the metamorphous of rebirth and the journey that will take place for all the cancer patients, caregivers, and survivors in Sussex county and surrounding areas," said Executive Director, Nicole Pickles.
$15,000 was raised by Saturday morning. After the auction, sales and other donations come through, even more money will go towards helping local cancer patients and their families.