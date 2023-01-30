FRUITLAND, Md. - The Office of the State Fire Marshal for Maryland says that a 13-year-old has been referred to Juvenile Services after a fire that took place at a house in Fruitland on Friday at around 1:40 p.m.
The Fire Marshal says the fire took 20 firefighters 10 minutes to control. They say the fire caused an estimated $3,000 in damages, half of which is for structure damage and the other half for contents.
According to the Fire Marshal, the fire was discovered by a passerby on the house's porch. They have determined the fire to be intentional.