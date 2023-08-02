LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old for stealing a car in Lewes Monday night.
Troopers say that they spotted a Kia Soul reported stolen that evening just after 9:30. They say they spotted two people inside.
According to police, the pair abandoned the car on a dead-end street, which prompted a foot chase with police. They say they found the 13-year-old hiding in a stranger's shed.
During the search, police say they spoke Sean Rodgers and Tonia Perkins, both 18-years-old, at their home on Maple Court. They say they lied about hiding the 16-year-old, who was inside their home. According to troopers, Rogers was arrested along with the 16-year-old, while Perkins was told a warrant would be issued for her arrest soon. She later turned herself in to Troop 7.
Police say the 13-year-old was charged with the following:
- Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana by a Person Under 18
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree
They say the 13-year-old was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released into the custody of his parent.
According to police, the 16-year-old was charged with the following:
- Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
They say the 16-year-old was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released into the custody of his parent.
Police say both Rogers and Perkins were charged with Hindering Prosecution, and Rogers was also charged Marijuana Possession by a Person Under 21.