DOVER, Del. - A 13-year-old boy in Dover was arrested Wednesday for weapon, drug and gang-related charges.
The boy was involved in an investigation being conducted by the street crimes and drugs, vice and organized crime units. Officers approached the boy around 1:45 p.m. on South New Street when they say he ran away. Police then chased him.
Along the path he ran, police say they found clothing and a handgun, and that the boy was in possession of just over a gram of crack cocaine when he was taken into custody.
He was committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on $26,000 cash bail and faces charges for gang participation, resisting arrest, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.