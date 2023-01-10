DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Locals and frequent visitors to the area know that almost every time it rains, Read Avenue floods. The Dewey Beach Infrastructure Committee wants to change that.
The committee voted Tuesday afternoon to recommend an almost $130,000 project to commissioners for their approval.
That project includes removing and replacing the flap valves at the Read Avenue bayside outfall. According to members of the meeting, only one or one and a half outfalls is operational, while the others are full of sand.
Additionally, two phases of a stormwater project from Swedes Street to Read Avenue and Rodney Avenue to Collins Avenue would be also completed.
Committee Member Dale Cooke says none of this works if it's not maintained.
"The town just doesn't have the maintenance people to be able to do it all," Cooke says. "We've got the town that should have four maintenance people that only has two."
Dewey Beach Town Council meets Friday, January 13th at 3 p.m.