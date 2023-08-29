GEORGETOWN, Del. - 14 more dogs rescued from a parked SUV that was driven by the man charged with leaving 35 dogs in a dilapidated house are now on their way to recovery.
Animal welfare officers said their owners, Dillon Hensey and his wife, Chelsie Puckett had been living in the SUV with the dogs amongst trash feces and debris. Hensey and Puckett were arrested on Friday.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says the dogs had been living in a dirty SUV covered in trash and feces in a parking lot for three weeks since nearly three dozen others just like them, abandoned in a Lewes home, were rescued.
According to the organization, some of the dogs had cherry eye and required medical treatment.
"Little dogs do not do well in shelters," says Senior Operations Manager Laura Page. "They do tend to be a little more fearful in an environment like this. They've been through so much already. We don't know what went on in that home. I was personally there on the 8th. I saw the conditions, probably one of the worst I've seen and I've been doing this a long time."
This group of 14 dogs are all named after previous Eagles players. The original 30 plus rescued from the Lewes home were named after current Eagles players.
All of the dogs from this case have been small breeds. The Brandywine Valley SPCA says the oldest are maybe four or five years old. They've been spayed and neutered.
"They've never really had someone that revolved their whole life around them and spoiled them," says Page. "We know that they were one of at least 50 because that's how many we had, so for that reason I think it's even more important that these guys are able to find a home sooner rather than later."
Page says some of the dogs will be available for adoption as soon as Wednesday when the Animal Rescue Center opens at noon. That's the location on Shingle Point Road in Georgetown, not the one on Route 113.
When they become available, their adoption profiles will be online at bvspca.org.
The Office of Animal Welfare says Hensey and his wife are not allowed to have any more animals pending the outcome of the case.