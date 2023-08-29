Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May and Southeastern Burlington. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/09 AM 5.9 0.2 1.1 None 30/10 PM 7.0 1.3 0.9 Minor 31/10 AM 6.3 0.6 1.2 None 31/11 PM 7.6 1.9 1.5 Minor 01/11 AM 6.7 1.0 1.3 Minor 01/11 PM 6.9 1.2 1.1 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/09 AM 5.2 0.5 0.8 None 30/09 PM 6.3 1.7 0.7 Minor 31/09 AM 5.7 1.0 1.0 None 31/10 PM 6.9 2.2 1.3 Minor 01/10 AM 6.1 1.5 1.1 Minor 01/11 PM 6.3 1.7 0.9 Minor Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 AM 6.8 1.1 0.9 None 30/08 PM 7.6 1.9 0.7 Minor 31/09 AM 7.0 1.3 0.8 None 31/09 PM 7.8 2.1 0.9 Minor 01/09 AM 7.3 1.6 0.9 Minor 01/10 PM 7.5 1.8 0.8 Minor Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 AM 6.2 1.0 0.8 None 30/08 PM 7.1 1.9 0.7 Minor 31/09 AM 6.4 1.2 0.7 None 31/09 PM 7.3 2.1 0.9 Minor 01/09 AM 6.7 1.5 0.8 Minor 01/10 PM 7.0 1.8 0.8 Minor Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/07 AM 5.4 1.0 0.6 None 30/08 PM 6.0 1.6 0.2 Minor 31/08 AM 5.4 1.0 0.2 None 31/09 PM 6.2 1.8 0.4 Minor 01/09 AM 5.7 1.3 0.3 Minor 01/10 PM 5.9 1.5 0.3 Minor Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/09 AM 6.8 0.5 0.9 None 30/10 PM 7.8 1.5 0.6 Minor 31/10 AM 7.0 0.7 0.8 None 31/10 PM 8.3 2.0 1.1 Minor 01/11 AM 7.4 1.1 1.0 None 01/11 PM 7.9 1.6 0.9 Minor Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 AM 5.2 0.6 0.8 None 30/08 PM 6.4 1.8 0.7 Minor 31/08 AM 5.6 1.0 0.9 None 31/09 PM 6.7 2.1 1.1 Minor 01/09 AM 6.0 1.4 1.0 Minor 01/09 PM 6.3 1.7 0.9 Minor Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 AM 4.8 0.8 0.6 None 30/08 PM 5.6 1.6 0.4 Minor 31/09 AM 5.1 1.1 0.7 None 31/09 PM 6.1 2.1 0.9 Minor 01/09 AM 5.3 1.3 0.7 Minor 01/10 PM 5.6 1.6 0.6 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 AM 5.7 0.6 0.8 None 30/08 PM 6.9 1.8 0.6 Minor 31/09 AM 6.2 1.1 0.9 Minor 31/09 PM 7.4 2.3 1.1 Moderate 01/10 AM 6.5 1.4 1.0 Minor 01/10 PM 6.8 1.7 0.8 Minor Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 AM 3.3 0.8 0.7 None 30/08 PM 3.7 1.2 0.5 Minor 31/09 AM 3.3 0.8 0.6 None 31/09 PM 3.8 1.3 0.6 Minor 01/09 AM 3.5 1.0 0.6 Minor 01/10 PM 3.6 1.1 0.5 Minor &&