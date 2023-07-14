14 Ocean City buses out of service

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City some would say is a very walkable town but an important component of a walkable town is having the option not to.
Ocean City has public buses that run all day and late into the night.
But now the Department of Transportation in Ocean City stated at a town council meeting that 14 buses would be out of commission due to mechanical issues and air conditioning not working.
One Salisbury local Mike Jones uses the buses all the time for work and he has one issue with the public transportation.
"They come on time, but whenever they're packed, you have to wait for the next one, so it could be it may be between like 20 to 30 minutes," Jones said. "Then if that one's back up then you have to wait even longer, so my thing is they need more buses running back to back."
A supervisor at the Department of Transportation in Ocean City said that although 14 buses are out of service, they still have 55 buses running, so it shouldn't effect much.
Ana Marea is a J1 student and she said herself and many other J1s depend on the buses to get around town for work and leisure.
"A lot of us J1 students also work two jobs, so it's really important to have buses for our free time that come often to take us where we need to go," Marea said.
While some visitors like Tyanne Delaney understand some things can't be avoided like mechanical issues happening but she said the buses are crucial to her visit.
"Yeah, its about safety because you know, we are on vacation and Ocean City, is not a partying town but people are relaxed, they're drinking more," Delaney said. "People can be tired or maybe drink to much and at those times it's very convenient that you have a ride home on the bus and you don't have to worry about driving."