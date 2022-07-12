BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash they say claimed the life of a teenager Monday night in Worcester County.
MSP says a 14 year old boy from Ocean Pines was hit by a car while crossing Grays Corner Road in Berlin around 10:45 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say they believe the car that hit the boy to be a dark colored Mercedes, likely a 2011 or 2012 model, that possibly sustained damage to the driver's side mirror and headlight. MSP says they're working on getting camera footage of the area if any is available.
MSP says the parents of the boy have been notified. Anyone with information on the vehicle that killed him is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barracks at 410-641-3101 or Cpl. Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.