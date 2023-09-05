LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police says a 14-year-old Wilmington boy has been arrested and charged for a car theft that took place in August in Lewes.
According to police, on Aug. 9 just after 1:45 p.m., troopers were sent to Ash Road for a report of a Kia Rio stolen from the driveway of a 75-year-old from Shoemakersville, PA. Police say the car was found later that day in Rehoboth Beach, abandoned.
Troopers say that someone had damaged the ignition on the steering column to take the car, and video surveillance caught the boy with the stolen Kia. Police say he was identified due to several anonymous tip.
After an arrest warrant was issued, police say the boy turned himself in on Aug. 31, where he was charged with the following:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
- Criminal Trespass 3rd
Police say the boy was processed and released to a parent.