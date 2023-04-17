LINCOLN, Del. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested by Delaware State Police on Sunday after he caused a five-car collision and officers smelled alcohol on his breath.
The boy was from Newark and driving a 16-year-old boy and another 14-year-old boy in a pickup truck north on Route 1 near Slaughter Beach Road just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say he was approaching several vehicles that had stopped at the intersection for flashing red lights, which indicated that a fire service vehicle was about to enter the roadway. The boy did not stop and crashed into the back of a Honda CR-V, which then collided into the car in front of it, leading to a domino effect and five total vehicles hitting each other.
The boy, his passengers, the driver of the CR-V, and the driver and passenger in the car hit by the CR-V were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The CR-V passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Bethesda, was taken to a hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Another driver involved refused medical treatment at the scene and two more people in the crash were not injured.
Troopers recovered beer bottles from the area outside of the 14-year-old's truck and detected alcohol from his breath. After he received treatment, he was taken to Troop 7 in Lewes and charged with a felony for first degree vehicular assault, five counts of second degree vehicular assault, reckless driving, driving by a minor after consumption of alcohol, driving without a valid license, and disregard of a traffic control device.
He was arraigned and released to a guardian after posting $3,801 secured bond.