GEORGETOWN, Del.- People flood the streets every two years to come together for Return Day.
An event organized by the Georgetown Historical Society where the hatchet is buried and candidates ride together in carriages.
But not, this year.
The 14th District Democratic Committee representing Southern Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Dewey Beach sent out a resolution encouraging candidates to not ride with opponents on return day.
All because of the Confederate flag flying at the Marvel Carriage Museum.
Sussex County Democratic Chair Jane Hovington says the flag represents racism.
"Those people who are part of the 14th who designed it felt it was an embarrassment to rally that flag," Hovington said.
Senator Brian Pettyjohn who represents Georgetown says the Democrats are representing division with this potential move.
"It's not a partisan issue unless they want to make it a partisan issue and with the meaning of Return Day and the history of Return Day, I hope they don't do that," Pettyjohn said.
Mayor Bill West is disappointed at how this Confederate flag issue has spread and that it now will make its impact on Return Day.
"It seems like this is having a domino effect on everything and we need to come to a conclusion and we need to address this and make it a happy ending for everybody," West said.
No matter who wins or loses, Return Day will be shadowed by the Confederate flag.