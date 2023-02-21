DOVER, Del. - A 15-year-old has been arrested for the arson that took place at the Dover YMCA last Thursday, Feb. 16, according to the Dover Police Department.
Police say that they were able to get a warrant for the 15-year-old's arrest after he allegedly set fire to a bathroom in the facility intentionally, with the boy turning himself in on Saturday, Feb. 18.
According to Police, the boy was committed to the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center on $56,000 secured bond on the following charges:
- Arson First Degree
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Multiple counts)
- Criminal Mischief