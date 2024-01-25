LEWES, Del. - A 15-year old student from Cape Henlopen High School was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a recent incident involving a gun on school grounds, according to Delaware State Police. He voluntarily turned himself in to Troop 4 detectives on Jan. 25 and is now facing multiple felony charges.
The arrest is the second in this situation, coming after a 17-year-old student was found with a gun at the high school last week. Through the investigation, detectives discovered that the weapon was given to the 17-year-old by the 15-year-old at the older student's Rehoboth Beach home the day before the incident.
Delaware State Police said that the two students had conspired to keep the gun hidden from the school resource officer and other school staff after the older student was detained.
The 15-year-old was arraigned by Family Court and released to a guardian on a $2,500 unsecured bond. He was charged with felonies for possession of a deadly weapon by a minor, possession of a firearm in a school safety zone and second degree conspiracy. He also received a no-contact order barring him from any interaction with the Cape Henlopen School District.
"The district is continuing to fully cooperate with Delaware State Police," said Superintendent Bob Fulton. "Neither student has returned to school since the incident on Jan. 17, and disciplinary actions will be addressed per our student code of conduct and Delaware state law- and will not be discussed publicly due to student privacy rights."