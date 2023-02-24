SALISBURY, Md. - A 15-year-old was charged for having a weapon on school grounds at Wicomico High School Friday afternoon.
The Salisbury Police Department received a report around 1 p.m. Friday from a witness who they say saw a boy put a handgun into a backpack and walk towards the school. Police contacted Wicomico County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputies, who watched surveillance video with high school staff to identify the suspect. He was determined to be a Wicomico High School student.
The student was located and a BB gun that police say was a "replica of a realistic-looking handgun" was found in his backpack. A juvenile referral was completed and the boy was released to his guardian, pending disposition by the Department of Juvenile Services.