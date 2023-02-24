Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of low relative humidity, strong northwest winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread into this evening across much of Delaware. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 20 to 30 percent. Additionally, northwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with 25 to 30 mph gusts into this afternoon. Winds will diminish quickly this evening and relative humidity will rise as temperatures cool. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.