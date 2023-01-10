DOVER, Del.- Elected officials brought family members to Legislative Hall Tuesday as they were sworn in for the new session.
Now, it is time to get to work.
Some Sussex County leaders are focused on improving the workforce. They say jobs need to be filled not just locally but at the state level.
Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn (R-SD19) says the state has a lot of openings.
"We've got a lot of vacancies when it comes to state employees right now," Pettyjohn said. "We need to fill a lot of those vacancies so that we can continue to provide services for the people of Delaware."
Another top issue is education. Low standardized test scores have lawmakers searching for answers on how to educate Delaware's students so they can succeed.
"I think we need to look at our schools, how our kids are learning," Representative Bryan Shupe (R-RD36) said. "The literacy of science and reading. Making sure our kids are learning how to read as soon as possible not only in our schools but in our neighborhoods before they get to school."
"The same things that we're seeing now is basically what I saw when I was in the system," Representative Stell Parker Selby (D- RD20) said. "We just need to get together. Look at what we're doing. Look at how we need to evaluate a newer type of learning for students."
All senators and representatives were sworn in on Tuesday. Committee meetings begin Wednesday.