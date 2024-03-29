LEWES, Del. - The 15th annual Lewes Tulip celebration officially kicked off on Friday, March 29. There are 30,000 tulips blooming at more than 20 locations throughout the city.
Grab a Tiptoe To The Tulips map from the Fisher-Martin House in Zwaanendael Park. Lewes in Bloom had its tulip sale on Second Street on Friday. The organization will be back again on Saturday to sell tulips, hyacinths, spring flowers, azaleas, hydrangeas, assorted lilies, and LIB merchandise from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bank Street Plaza.
Ted Becker is the original organizer of the Tulip Festival. He went to the Lewes Chamber of Commerce with the idea for it 15 years ago.
"Tulips are great because after a rather dark winter, of perhaps inclement weather, and we've had a lot of rain, this is a real day brightener to see the tulips in bloom and see all this color in gardens that will eventually be replaced with annuals that will bloom all summer," Becker says.
If you love the tulips so much that you want them in your own garden you're in luck. The annual tulip dig will be held on April 22, 2024. The community is invited to dig up tulips from the festival for free starting at 8 a.m. sharp.