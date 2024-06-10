MILTON, Del. - At about 11:16 p.m. on June 8, the 18-year-old driver of a black Ford Ranger flipped the car on Coastal Highway while speeding.
Delaware State Police report that on Saturday, an 18-year-old, Daniel Munroe from Pasadena, Maryland, was driving North on Coastal Highway. Troopers saw the truck going over the speed limit with no headlights on and initiated a traffic stop. However, the Ford continued in "an aggressive manner".
As the Ford neared Sylvan Acres Road and drove off of the road into the median. The car overturned multiple times before coming to a stop. DSP said Munroe was ejected from the window in the process and had to be transported to a local hospital. Munroe was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.
Munroe was charged with Disregarding a Police Officer (Felony), Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Under 21, Aggressive Driving, Driving Vehicle at an Unreasonable Speed, Failure to have Lights on when Required, Failure to use Turn Signal – 4 counts, and Possession of Personal use Quantity Marijuana Under 21 (Civil Violation). He was released on his own recognizance.