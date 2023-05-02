LEWES, Del. - The 18th season for the Historic Lewes Farmers Market begins on Saturday, May 6 at George H.P. Smith Park. The market is at the corner of the park near Dupont and Johnson avenues and will go from 8 a.m. until noon.
There will be 33 producers who bring fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs, milk and other dairy products, meats, flowers, breads and pastries, jams and honey, and more. Also for opening day, the Heirloom restaurant team will prepare a shaved spring vegetable salad.
According to the market's website, SNAP, WIC, and SFMNP are accepted and the market will match SNAP benefits up to $20 per market per customer. A tent will be set up to process SNAP and EBT purchases.
The market's Food Pantry Purchase Program will continue this year. Customers who want to help feed members of the community can purchase local produce, meats, milk, and other food from growers at the market to donate to the pantry program every Saturday. Gathered food is given to pantries like those at Epworth United Methodist Church and Casa San Francisco.
Market customers are able to park in Beebe Hospital's outside parking lot. The circle off of Dupont Avenue will be open to drop off and pick up those who need closer access. The market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot if it rains.
A weekly newsletter can be requested by emailing info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org. More information about the market, parking, vendors, and how to contact them for pre-orders can be found at www.HistoricLewesFarmersMarket.org.