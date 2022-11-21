OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) says that they are investigating an armed carjacking that took place Saturday, which resulted in the arrests of a 19-year-old and four minors.
OCPD says they received a report of a possible break-in in the 10-block of Wicomico Street Saturday, but while they were on their way, they were sent to the 300 block of Dorchester Street for a report of an armed carjacking. Officers say they made contact with the victim, a 73-year-old man from Brandywine, who said he was hit in the back of the head with a gun by the alleged carjackers.
According to OCPD, the victim told Officers that he was standing near his car on Dorchester Street when three people walked up to him and aimed a gun at him, demanding his personal belongings. They then hit the man on the head with the gun, and stole his car, along with his belongings.
OCPD says that officers quickly found the stolen car at a convenience store on North Division Street. They say officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the car, along with two other cars, fled north on Philadelphia Avenue. They say the driver of one of the other cars, a 19-year-old from Baltimore, eventually stopped due to the use of stop sticks, and tried to run away on foot. According to OCPD, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) found the 19-year-old, who was promptly arrested.
OCPD says they later found out that the 19-year-old was driving an unreported stolen car from Somerset Street in Ocean City.
According to OCPD, they did not go after the other two cars, but other allied law enforcement agencies did. They say WCSO eventually pulled over the 73-year-old's car and arrested the minor driving it.
The third car that escaped the convenience store later crashed and caught fire in Dorchester County, says OCPD. They say Cambridge Police Department reported 3 minors running away from the crash, who they caught and arrested.
During the investigation OCPD says they discovered that there were many other cars or trucks in the area that were broken into, which is where the group obtained the handgun. They also say many of the stolen personal items were found on the alleged carjackers when they were arrested. Along with the stolen items from the Ocean City break-ins/carjackings, they say some of the stolen items they found were linked to car break-ins that took place in Baltimore.
OCPD says that the five were arrested, and the two eldest were charged with the following:
- Jaquawn Lashawn Daney, 19, Baltimore, MD: armed robbery, robbery, carjacking, did steal property with value at least $25,000 < $100,000, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and unlawful taking of motor vehicle (two counts). Daney was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bail. Daney has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail.
- 17-year-old, Baltimore, MD: the 17-year-old was waived to adult status and charged with the following- armed robbery, robbery, carjacking, did steal property with a value at least $25,000 < $100,000, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, handgun in the vehicle, possession of firearm/ammo as a minor, and possession of a stolen firearm. The 17-year-old was seen by Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bail. The 17-year-old has been transferred to the Worcester County Jail.
OCPD offers the status of the other three alleged carjackers:
- 15-year-old, Baltimore, MD: is currently in custody in Wicomico County for crimes committed within Wicomico County. Charges are pending for crimes committed in Ocean City.
- 14-year-old, Baltimore County, MD: was apprehended in Dorchester County. The 14-year-old was released to a parent by Cambridge Police Department.
- The 12-year-old, Baltimore, MD: was apprehended in Dorchester County. The 12-year-old was released to a parent by Cambridge Police Department.