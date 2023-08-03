SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Bisheri Damond Jacobs from Salisbury for a murder that took place on Monday.
Police say Jacobs has been charged with the following:
- first-degree murder
- second-degree murder
- Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
- Conspiracy to commit second-degree murder
- first and second degree assault
- reckless endangerment
- accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder.
They say Jacobs was arrested at his home, and was transferred to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
According to Maryland State Police, their Homicide Unit is still leading the investigation, with the help of the Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County Narcotics. They say the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at 443-366-5072. Callers can remain anonymous.