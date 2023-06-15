SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Cedric Smith from Seaford on several gun charges after a chase Thursday morning.
According to police, Smith was spotted driving a grey Ford Crown Victoria making a right turn at the stop sign on Old Furnace Road and Middleford Road without coming to a complete stop. They say the trooper tried to pull Smith over, but he sped away.
Eventually, troopers say the ford skidded into a traffic sign and came to a stop on Old Furnace Road and Cokesbury Road. They say Smith was taken in without any further issues.
During a search of the car, police say they found a gun that was reported stolen by Troop 5 in February.
According to police, Smith was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Numerous traffic violations
They say Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,605 cash bond.