SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Cedric Smith from Seaford on several gun charges after a chase Thursday morning.

According to police, Smith was spotted driving a grey Ford Crown Victoria making a right turn at the stop sign on Old Furnace Road and Middleford Road without coming to a complete stop. They say the trooper tried to pull Smith over, but he sped away.

Eventually, troopers say the ford skidded into a traffic sign and came to a stop on Old Furnace Road and Cokesbury Road. They say Smith was taken in without any further issues.

During a search of the car, police say they found a gun that was reported stolen by Troop 5 in February. 

According to police, Smith was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
  • Possession of Ammunition by Person Under 21 (Felony)
  • Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
  • Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
  • Numerous traffic violations

They say Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,605 cash bond.

