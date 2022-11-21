BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Sea Colony says that they are hosting their 19th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on November 27th in Bethany Beach.
Sea Colony says the event benefits Special Olympics of Delaware, which is a non-profit, volunteer organization that helps athletes with intellectual disabilities compete in several different sports. They say the net proceeds will fund training, uniforms, and equipment for the athletes.
According to Sea Colony, there will be refreshments and an award ceremony after the race, where award will be given to the overall, master, and top three finishers in age groups from 9 and under to 80 and over. Sea Colony says the race, which is chip-timed, will meander through the Sea Colony community and is produced by Seashore Strider Event Production Inc.
They say the event will start at the Sea Colony Freeman Fitness Center, which is located at 38994 Westway Dr., Bethany Beach, DE 19930.
Registration begins at 7 a.m., says Sea Colony, with the race starting 9 a.m.