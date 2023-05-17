LEWES, Del. - Lawnmowers, a minibike, and a yard trimmer worth more than a combined $2,000 were stolen from the Lowe's in Lewes, according to Delaware State Police.
The shoplifting occurred on May 11 around 2:30 p.m. Police say that 34-year-old Amy Derr of Pittsville went into the store and left with two push mowers and a yard trimmer without paying for them. At the same time, 42-year-old Robert Socorso of Millsboro allegedly cut a cable lock outside the store that secured a minibike that was for sale. The pair then loaded the goods into a white Toyota Sequoia with dark rims and left the area.
Police say they were able to identify the two thanks to multiple tips that were called in to Troop 7 and sent to officers through Facebook.
"We received countless tips and we are extremely appreciative that the public is willing to help us fight and deter crime," said a state police representative.
Both suspects are currently still wanted. Derr, who police say is also known as Amy Hall, faces a possible felony shoplifting charge as well as second degree conspiracy. Socorso faces the same charges in addition to a misdemeanor for criminal mischief for cutting the lock cable.
Additional information about this case can be sent through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or to Cpl. J. Berry at 302-644-5020.