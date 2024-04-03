DELAWARE - In a joint effort to preserve Delaware's natural beauty, four state agencies recently collaborated to tackle a significant cleanup operation at Taber State Forest in western Kent County. These agencies included the Delaware Natural Resources Police, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Corrections.
The state said that reports of illegal dumping in the area prompted the cleanup initiative. Agencies collected and disposed of over 2,300 pounds of trash and debris from the forest and its surrounding vicinity. Officials say that among the items thrown away were household trash, furniture, tires, animal carcasses and various other debris, highlighting the severity of the issue.
The DNRP Environmental Crimes Unit emphasized the ongoing commitment of law enforcement to combat illegal dumping across the state. The state said it is working towards this, especially since the launch of the Keep DE Litter Free initiative, which began in 2019. It is an initiative that promotes a clean and litter-free state. The crimes unit said that DNRP has handled 95 dumping complaints this year alone, resulting in 24 arrests. According to the state, those found guilty of such offenses face heavy fines. Officials say the consequences include:
- At least $50 and eight hours of community service for littering.
- At least $500 and no less than eight hours of community service for illegal dumping.
- Between $500 to $1,500 for illegal dumping of solid waste.
DNRP has tools to help people find the proper places to dispose of their garbage, including the Delaware Solid Waste Authority’s facility finder map. According to the agency, it only costs $1 per bag to dispose. The state also encourages people to report anyone illegally dumping trash to its 24-hour tip line at 800-662-8802.