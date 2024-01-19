MAGNOLIA, Del. - Two cars crashed into two separate buildings in Magnolia on Thursday afternoon, resulting in multiple people being taken to the hospital.
According to the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, it was alerted along with the Frederica and Bowers fire companies for a crash on South Main Street in Magnolia. The call came just after 2 p.m. Crews arrived to find two SUVs had run into two different residences.
Details surrounding the cause of the crash are unavailable at the time of writing, however Delaware State Police are investigating. Police say a 78-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, both from Frederica, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third man, 44 and also from Frederica, was a passenger with the 78-year-old, though he was not hurt.
Due to extensive damage to one of the buildings, a Kent County special operations team was called to assist with securing the structure before the vehicle was removed, according to the fire company.
The road was closed for three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.