WILDWOOD, Nj.- Two people are dead and one is seriously injured after a car accident at the unsanctioned H2Oi Car Rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. The car rally is traditionally held in Ocean City, Maryland.
Authorities say a man driving in a drag race took off and hit at least one other vehicle and pedestrians.
Police arrested 37-year-old Gerald White and charged him with two counts of second degree "Death by Auto" and nearly a dozen other related charges.
The unsanctioned event has been known to bring chaos to Ocean City. This year, the officials created a special event zone across the town. This means speed limits were lowered, fines and penalties were increased, and there was a heavier police presence. In response, the rally was moved to Wildwood.