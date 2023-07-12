OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two dogs were saved from a burning building by Ocean City firefighters Wednesday morning.
Members of the Ocean City Fire Department arrived to a house fire on Shad Row just before 8:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls. Firefighters got to work extinguishing the fire while also conducting a search of the house. They successfully located two dogs and returned them to their grateful owners.
Though the dogs were okay, the department reported that one firefighter experienced a medical emergency and was transported to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment and further evaluation. Two more sustained minor injuries.
"Our firefighters demonstrated exceptional skill extinguishing the fire and conducting the search for the trapped dogs," Fire Chief Richie Bowers remarked. "Their dedication to protecting life, property, and our community is truly commendable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ocean City Fire Marshal's Office. The fire department reminds residents to make sure that the smoke detectors in their homes work properly and to have an evacuation plan in place, as it says early detection and quick response are vital in preventing and minimizing the impact of fires.