SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two kayakers Thursday evening after they were stranded on Burton Island in bad weather.
Watchstanders at the Indian River Coast Guard station received a 911 dispatch report around 8:30 p.m. for two kayakers in the Indian River in need of help. A special purpose craft and crew that were already in the area for training began to search for them. The kayakers were found after they shined a light at the rescue boat and were brought safely back to the north shore marina.
No injuries were reported according to the Coast Guard. Even though the kayakers didn't end up in the water, they still had life jackets on when rescued, which the Coast Guard recommends.
"In the event that they had capsized, their life jackets would have kept them afloat," said Petty Officer Third Class Hunter Barrett, the man steering the rescue boat. "A life jacket is something we always commend mariners for wearing."