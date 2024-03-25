DELMARVA — A groundbreaking partnership among the Delmarva Chicken Association, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, and the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance is launching a $2 million initiative to promote best management practices in chicken farming across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. This collaborative effort aims to enhance the sustainability of chicken farming within the Chesapeake Bay watersheds through cost-share programs focused on riparian buffers, precision nutrient management, conservation drainage, and litter management.
Funded partly by a $997,327 grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation through its Chesapeake Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Grants Program, the initiative is a cooperative venture with the Environmental Protection Agency. The partners, including the Delmarva Chicken Association, the state of Maryland, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, and the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, have committed $1 million in matching funds to bolster this three-year effort.
Chicken farmers within the targeted regions are now eligible to apply for cost-share support, which commenced this spring, with the overarching goal of advancing the chicken community's sustainability while also improving the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay.
Holly Porter, executive director of the Delmarva Chicken Association, highlighted the progress made since the 1980s in increasing food production while simultaneously reducing the agricultural sector's nitrogen and phosphorus contributions to the Bay. "Innovative, collaborative efforts like this one," she stated, "provide an opportunity to realize even more agricultural nutrient reductions, benefiting everyone in the watershed."
Farmers participating in the program may receive up to 100 percent cost-share for implementing conservation practices. These practices include establishing trees around farm perimeters, planting large warm-season grasses near tunnel fans, and creating pollinator plots, among other farm-specific measures.
Kate Fritz, CEO of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, and Lisa Wool, executive director of the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, also expressed strong support for the initiative. Both emphasized the importance of cross-sector partnerships in advancing conservation through the poultry supply chain, aiming to deliver environmental benefits, support farmers' conservation goals, and enhance the resilience of Delmarva farms.
In addition to this regional effort, the Delmarva Chicken Association is managing a $192,000 grant from the state of Delaware, supplemented by $203,000 of its funds, to support vegetative environmental buffers on Delaware broiler farms, covering 90 percent of eligible costs.
Farmers interested in the cost-share programs and qualified landscapers aiming to implement these practices are encouraged to visit dcachicken.com/green, call 302-856-9037, or email warren@dcachicken.com for more information.
This initiative marks a significant step towards the sustainable development of the agricultural sector, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and community collaboration.