SALISBURY, Md. - Two students were taken to the hospital after pepper spray was used to break up a large fight at James M. Bennett High School Friday morning.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, the fight broke out shortly after 7:30 a.m. near the school's main entrance. A school resource officer saw the fight and responded along with road patrol deputies and additional school resource deputies.
Pepper spray was used to break up the fight, which the school resource division says involved seven students. The students are described as minors and the deputies are planning to request charges against them through the Department of Juvenile Services.
The sheriff's office says there is no known threat to the school community and no further information will be made available due to the students' ages. The investigation is ongoing and officials ask that those who may have information about the situation contact Deputy First Class Pecoraro.