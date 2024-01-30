MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested two teenagers they say burglarized the Liberty gas station in Oak Orchard early Monday morning.
Troopers responded to the gas station on the corner of Route 24 and Oak Orchard Road around 2:15 a.m. Monday following a report of two suspects breaking into the business. Upon arrival, police say they saw two people, identified as 15- and 16-year-old boys, inside the store. The boys ran away but were eventually caught by officers. Stolen property was found in a black backpack, according to police.
Both were taken to Troop 4 in Georgetown where they were charged with felonies for third degree burglary, theft over $1,500, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and second degree conspiracy. They were both released on their own recognizance to their guardians.