20 of the 35 rescued dogs were set up for adoption at the Brandywine SPCA Animal Care Center

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The dogs discovered abandoned in a Lewes home this week were rescued and ready for adoption Sunday morning at the Brandywine SPCA, Animal Rescue Center.
There was a line wrapped around the building from as early as 6 a.m. waiting to adopt the 20 available to adopt dogs from the 35 dogs discovered.
One Millsboro local Diane Rose said she saw the social media posts and new stories about what happened to the animals and she wanted to help.
"Those poor little dogs deserve to have a good home and I'm going to bring one home," Rose said.
Laura Page, the Senior Operations Manager at the Brandywine SPCA Animal Rescue Center said she was thrilled with the turnout.
"I did a poll of the adopters outside and they are all Delaware adopters, so they are coming from our local community," Page said.
But these 20 dogs up for adoption aren't just cute, they have cute names, like Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham, all affectionately named for Eagles players.
These names given to give love to dogs that may have been forgotten but the hope is that they now will get the homes they deserve.
One local Karen Monzon said she is happy to help these dogs in need especially with how much her and her family love dogs.
"It's not about the breed and people are sometimes just looking for breeds and all the dogs are they're special," Monzon said. "Once you give them the opportunity you're happy and the dogs are happy."
While Page just hopes these dogs have the best future possible.
"My wish is that everyone of them makes that connection, that eye contact with their new mom or dad and that they never ever, ever have to suffer anything again, Page said."
Although all the dogs from the case were adopted the Brandywine Animal Rescue Center wants to remind people that there are still plenty of puppies and dogs waiting to get their forever home.