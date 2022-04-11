DELAWARE-- The Delaware Cancer Consortium celebrated their 20th anniversary with an annual retreat that was held virtually Monday.
Gov. John Carney was in attendance to pay tribute to Delaware's first and only female Governor Ruth Ann Minner.
The theme of this year's retreat was 'Guided by Our Legacy, Prioritizing Healthy Living.' Former Gov Minner, signed a resolution back in 2001 to help encourage screening, stop tobacco use and reduce second-hand smoke.
Between 1994 and 1998 cancer was the second-leading cause of death in Delaware, though recent data has shown a steady decline.
The First State ranked second in the nation for cancer mortality, but thanks to the committed effort by the Delaware Cancer Consortium, now Delaware ranks 15th.
Gov. Carney paid tribute to Minner who passed away last fall. She saw the devastating effects of cancer firsthand.
"She watched her husband die of cancer in a very painful way, and I know it affected her in the work that she did over the subsequent years," he said.
Minner pioneered the initiative of creating the original Delaware Advisory Council, which led to today's Consortium group.
"Probably the one thing that Governor Minner was most remembered for was her 'Indoor Clean Air Act, which if you think about going into a restaurant or any indoor facility today, and think that at one time there was lots of cigarette smoke in those places, and how much better those environments are today and the impact it has on the health of Delawareans, what an incredible legacy," Gov. Carney said.
Minner's granddaughter Lisa Peel also attended the virtual event, recognizing her grandmother as a "fierce advocate."
"She wanted to defend and wanted to learn more through education and preventative care," she said.
The retreat highlighted that cases of colorectal cancer have decreased and more breast cancer cases are being diagnosed at the most treatable stage.
Health disparity gaps were also addressed--particularly when it comes to African-American men. Data shows they continue to die from prostate cancer at twice the rate of Caucasian men.
Members aim to continue to build on the past and set new goals for the future. Their five-year plan has specific goals and objectives for its 3 committees to tackle to help bring cancer numbers down even further.
The Delaware Health and Social Services has a list of cancer screening services that are offered across the state. Click here to learn more.