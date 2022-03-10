OCEAN CITY, Md.- The 2022 Ocean City Saint Patrick's Day parade is canceled. Buck Mann with the Delmarva Irish-American Club made the call in response to heavy rain expected Saturday.
The parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 12.
In a statement, the Delmarva Irish-American Club said, "The very last thing the Delmarva Irish American Club (DIAC) wanted to do was to have to cancel this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Unfortunately, the forecast from the National Weather Service for Saturday has left the club no choice."
This is the third year in a row the parade is canceled. It was canceled it 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
There is no rain date. Organizers plan on continuing the Saint Patrick's Day parade in 2023.