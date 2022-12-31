Sussex County and surrounding areas have seen a great amount of action this year, from environmental events and heartbreaking situations to developments in business and hometown heroes. As we look ahead to 2023 with resolutions and enduring hope for a better future, it's time to reflect back on some of this year's biggest stories.
When rewinding to the beginning of the year, one of the first major events was a snow storm's visit to Delmarva that caused a state of emergency to be declared in Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, and other towns. Schools were closed, plowing companies were on standby, and families spent time shoveling their driveways and clearing their cars.
Weather continued to impact the area into late spring, when a nor'easter left flooding in many parts of Sussex County, particularly in Milton. The flooding caused a great deal of erosion and filled the Lewes Beach parking lot with sand. A few days after the storm, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said erosion could be found along both the Atlantic and Delaware Bay coastlines. DNREC led the cleanup, removing debris and restoring safe access to dune crossovers. Dump trucks brought sand to the Indian River Inlet. Looking ahead, more beach replenishment projects are expected in the future for Sussex County beaches.
As summer approached, many changes were noticed in Rehoboth Beach. This year saw a lot of attention for development and changes to the nation's summer capital. Residents and visitors to the town noticed changes to storefronts and restaurants, like when the Greene Turtle didn't renew its lease and Duck Donuts ducked out of town. Planning for new hotels began and longtime main street staple Nicola Pizza spent its last summer downtown before moving to a new location in Lewes. The iconic Dolle's sign was moved to its new home outside of the Rehoboth Beach History Museum in late June.
Away from the hustle and bustle of summer fun at the beach, there were stories that left our community shaken. Wicomico County Deputy Sheriff Glenn Hilliard was shot and killed in June when attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Pittsville. The community rallied to honor his life and support his wife and three children in the days following his death. The man accused of killing him was indicted on 18 charges after messaging friends that he shot Deputy Hilliard while running away from him.
In July, a Lyft driver in Dewey stopped on Route 1 and ordered a group of riders out of the car after a dispute took place. One of the passengers, Sidney Wolf, was hit by another passing car after exiting the vehicle when it stopped on the highway.
Throughout the year, WRDE covered the charges, trial, and resignation of former Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. McGuiness faced felony and misdemeanor charges relating to official misconduct and conflict of interest stemming from the hiring of her daughter and her daughter's friend in the spring of 2020. Authorities said McGuiness allowed her daughter special privileges. McGuiness maintained her innocence and sought re-election, which she lost to attorney Lydia York in September. McGuinness was sentenced to one year of probation in October and resigned from her position.
In September, WRDE tracked and explored the possibility of a migrant plane sent to Georgetown from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as the plane that was headed towards Georgetown was the same one DeSantis used to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Though in the end the plane never actually arrived, we also talked to several non-profits in the region who were stepping up to help the migrants if they arrived.
A big local controversy was the flying of the confederate flag at the Marvel Carriage Museum in Georgetown, despite the flag's racist past. The controversy grew when the Georgetown government continued to provide money to the museum despite their inaction regarding the flag. It grew to a head when, on Return Day, a day when Georgetown officials of both sides are expected to literally "bury the hatchet" and ride in the parade together, Democratic officials decided to break tradition and not ride because of the museum's flag.
In November, Cape Henlopen State Park was considering the allowance of building a restaurant in the park, which instantly created outrage in the community. Environmental advocates and many members of the public rejoiced when, at a public meeting held in early December, an announcement came that the proposed restaurant would not be built at this time.
Also in November, surf fishing tags made a big splash when DNREC hosted an auction for low digit plates. The plates hold sentimental value for the community, making the tag auction something many members of the community looked forward to. This auction came after changes were made to the permit system, which removed the cap from the amount of tags available for sale and will require fishermen to reserve time on summer weekends, when capacity is greatest.
And finally, Sussex County residents were sentenced for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Kevin and Hunter Seefried, a father and son from Laurel, were charged in June and sentenced in November for their participation. At one point, the father went missing, with the son saying in a statement that he had reason to believe he was in danger. The father was eventually found, safe and sound. He will be sentenced on January 20th, 2023. Additionally, Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton was sentenced to 30 days with a $2,000 fine for his participation after pleading guilty to his charges this summer.
We thank you for trusting WRDE to provide coverage you can count on and look forward to another year of telling the stories from our community.