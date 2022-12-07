EASTON, Md. – The YMCA of the Chesapeake is thrilled to announce that the 2022 YMCA Turkey Trot broke records this year.
Organizers say approximately 1,600 runners and 99 dogs participated in the race, raising over $135,000 for programming across all eleven YMCA of the Chesapeake branches on the Delmarva Peninsula.
"We are so thankful to all of our participants and sponsors from across the Eastern Shore who made this wonderful Thanksgiving tradition such a success this year," said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO.
The organization says proceeds from this event will be dedicated to the YMCA's Annual Fund, which supports a multitude of programs for all ages across the Shore.