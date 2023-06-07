BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Bethany Beach has announced that residents' free beachfront parking passes for the 2023 reduced will be reduced to one.
For the past two years, the town says that residents have gotten two of these passes, with the change due to rising expenses and a loss of around $201,000 last year.
The town says that giving out fewer passes will increase parking revenue, putting a sizable dent in their summer expenses.
According to the town, pass colors will be changing to go along with this change. A single blue permit was sent to every property owner, which still allows for parking at beachfront lots, while a purchasable second pass would be yellow, and would not apply to beachfront lots.