OCEAN CITY, Md. - Tickets for the 2023 Ocean City Air Show are now on sale.
The event is scheduled for the weekend of June 10 and 11. The air show also performs in cities in Georgia and Florida throughout the year.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing a mix of formation and solo maneuvers that involve planes getting as close as four feet apart while flying in loops and rolls. Two solo jets from the Thunderbirds also may fly as fast as 1,000 mph as they approach each other during their performance.
Also performing will be the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team from Lockheed Martin. The plane, also known as the Joint Strike Fighter, has been called the most advanced stealth fighter in the world today and is capable of performing ground attacks, aerial intelligence, and air defense missions. Its demonstration features about 12 different maneuvers, including a mix of exciting turns.
A variety of ticket packages are available at ocairshow.com. There is a sale for President's Day that ends Tuesday, Feb. 21 at midnight.