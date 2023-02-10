DELAWARE - Delaware's Division of Revenue began processing 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023.
For faster turnaround times citizens are encouraged to file taxes online at tax.delaware.gov or through other electronic filing programs. By law, Delaware employees should have received their 2022 W-2 employment forms by Jan. 31. Those who haven’t received a W-2 should contact their employer.
To protect Delaware taxpayer dollars against refund fraud, the Division of Revenue holds all personal income tax refunds until Wednesday, Feb. 15. This year’s filing deadline for personal income tax is Monday, May 1.
For additional information on filing and visit revenue.delaware.gov.