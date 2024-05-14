DELAWARE- The School Board Elections are underway Tuesday, May 14, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. School Board Elections in parts of Kent and Sussex County will not hold elections. Below lists what seats are up for a vote within several school districts according to the Delaware Elections office:
Milford School District
- Jennifer Lynn Massotti will automatically qualify to hold her seat in the District B spot with a four-year term.
Cape Henlopen School District
- Alison J. Myers will automatically resume a four-year term at-large.
- Janet E. Maull-Martin will also automatically resume a four-year term for District C
Delmar School District
- Russell R. Smart and Dawn M. Turner compete for the four-year term at-large
Indian River School District
- District one's Lisa Hudson Briggs and Kelly Kline will automatically assume the two open positions for one-year terms
- District three will automatically elect Mark L. Steele for a four-year term
- District four is between candidates Joshua W. Hudson and Anita West-Werner for a four-year term.
- District five will automatically elect Derek E. Cathell and Kim Law Taylor for four-year terms.
Laurel School District
- Kim Ralph automatically assumes the at-large four-year term.
Seaford School District
- Dara Laws Savage defaults to fill the at-large four-year term seat.
Woodbridge School District
- John Campbell, Brian Swain and Kristie Thomas run for the one open seat for at-large in a four-year term.
If you plan to vote, remember to bring proof of identity and address including a Delaware driver's license, a Delaware ID card, a work ID card with photo and home address, and a U. S. postal material with street address. For more information regarding school board elections, visit here.