DELAWARE- Secretary of Education Mark Holodick has recognized 93 public school students from the Class of 2024 as Secretary of Education Scholars.
According to the Department of Education, Secretary of Education Scholars maintain qualities critical to making a significant difference in their lives and also the lives of others. Students are chosen by their principals for their academic records and community service. Governor John Carney and other state leaders joined Holodick Tuesday evening to celebrate the students during a dinner in Dover.
“This represents one of the highest academic achievements a student can earn in a Delaware public school,” said Holodick. “Every scholar here has achieved incredible success in and out of the classroom – ranging from extraordinary accomplishments on school athletic teams to community service and school leadership positions. These students balance all of these demands of their time and still are able to study and excel academically.”
The state has named Secretary of Education Scholars every year since 1984. The number of scholars from each school is based on enrollment says the state. Principals can nominate the students based on their academic records, school leadership and community service. A full list of the students can be found here.